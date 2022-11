Janata Bank honours 9 MDs

The Janata Bank has honoured nine managing directors of different banks in the country who once started their banking career by joining it.

The managing directors were greeted with flowers and crests at an event organised in the conference room of its head office on Wednesday evening.

The persons honoured by the bank are Mohammad Mosaddek-ul-Alam, managing director of Ansar-VDP Development Bank, Md Tajul Islam, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited (BCBL), Md Ismail Hossain, former managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Md Abdul Mannan, managing director of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC), Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank, Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL), Md Abdul Jabbar, managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Md Zaminur Rahman, managing director of Palli Sanchay Bank.

Md Abdus Salam Azad, CEO & managing director of the Janata Bank, presided over the event.