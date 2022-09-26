Janata Bank holds divisional branch managers' conference in Noakhali

Corporates

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 08:46 pm

Janata Bank holds divisional branch managers' conference in Noakhali

Janata Bank Limited's (JBL) Noakhali Divisional Branch Manager's Conference was held on Saturday (24 September).

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md Abdus Salam Azad spoke as the chief guest in the conference, reads a press release. 

DMD of the bank Md Kamrul Ahsan and Chief Financial Officer (DMD) Md Nurul Alam spoke as special guests. Chaired by Noakhali Divisional Office General Manager Bishwajit Karmakar, 58 branch managers along with area heads participated in the conference.

In his speech, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md Abdus Salam Azad said loan disbursement should be increased under the incentive package announced by the prime minister. 

Besides, he also directed to achieve the targets set for Noakhali Division in 2022.
 

