Janata Bank PLC organised a branch manager conference at a hotel in Jashore on Saturday (16 September).

Md Abdul Jabbar, MD & CEO of the bank, was present as the chief guest at the conference, reads a press release.

Md Ramzan Bahar and Md Nurul Alam, DMDs of the bank, were present as special guests. Khulna Divisional Office GM Md Abdur Razzak presided over the conference attended by area and branch heads of the bank.