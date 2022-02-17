Janata Bank holds ALCO meeting

The Asset Liability Management Committee meeting (ALCO) of Janata Bank Limited was held at its head office in Dhaka on Thursday (17 February).

Md Abdus Salam Azad, managing director and CEO presided over the meeting, read a press release.

Deputy managing directors Md Abdul Jabber, Md Asaduzzaman and Md Quamrul Ahsan, and other senior officers of the banks were present at the meeting.

Md Abdus Salam Azad in his inauguration speech advised all to increase deposit and disburse CSME to new entrepreneur. He also called for reducing classification and increasing cash recovery.