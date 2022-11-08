Janata Bank distributes loan among new entrepreneurs

Photo: PR

State-owned Janata Bank Limited has distributed loans to newly-trained entrepreneurs.

Recently, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder handed over symbolic cheques of loans to entrepreneurs trained at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy in Mirpur.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser and Janata Bank DMD Md Abdul Jabbar along with senior executives were present at the event.

Under the supervision of Bangladesh Bank's SME and Special Programmes Department, the entrepreneurs participated in a month-long entrepreneurship development training at Janata Bank Regional Staff College Chittagong to create new entrepreneurs as part of the "Skills for Employment Investment Programme" (SEIP) project.