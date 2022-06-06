Janata Bank Dhaka South holds branch manager conference

Corporates

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 04:51 pm

Related News

Janata Bank Dhaka South holds branch manager conference

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 04:51 pm
Janata Bank Dhaka South holds branch manager conference

Janata Bank Limited Dhaka South Branch Manager Conference was held on Monday (6 June) in the conference room of the Bank's Head Office.

Freedom fighter Md Abdus Salam Azad, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as the chief guest, said a press release. 

He said that all should work together to increase foreign remittances, disbursement of loans to new small and medium entrepreneurs, increase low-interest deposits, reduce classified loans and recover cancelled loans.

Janata Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

2h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

4h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

5h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

5h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

20h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata