Janata Bank Dhaka South holds branch manager conference

Janata Bank Limited Dhaka South Branch Manager Conference was held on Monday (6 June) in the conference room of the Bank's Head Office.

Freedom fighter Md Abdus Salam Azad, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as the chief guest, said a press release.

He said that all should work together to increase foreign remittances, disbursement of loans to new small and medium entrepreneurs, increase low-interest deposits, reduce classified loans and recover cancelled loans.