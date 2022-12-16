Janata Bank celebrates Victory Day

16 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Janata Bank celebrated the country's 52nd Victory Day Friday (16 December).

Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman and Md Abdus Salam Azad (HFF), Managing Director & CEO of Janata Bank Limited hoisted the national flag on the Janata Bank Bhaban premises, reads a press release.

Janata Bank also placed a floral wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the bank lobby and National Martyrs' Memorial of Savar. 

Directors of the bank Ajit Kumar Paul, KM Shamsul Alam, Ziauddin Ahmed, Md Abdul Majid, Rubina Amin and Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury, DMDs, Officer and CBA Leaders were also present.

