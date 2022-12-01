Janata Bank achieves ICMAB Best Corporate Gold Award 2021

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 10:11 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Janata Bank Limited has achieved the gold award of "ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021" in the nationalised commercial bank category.

Janata Bank Chairman Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad (HFF) and CFO (DMD) Md Nurul Alam FCMA, FCA received the award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at a ceremony in the capital on Thursday (1 December), reads a press release.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin, ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid, FCMA and others were also present on the occasion. 

