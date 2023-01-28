Jamuna Oil Company held its 47th Annual General Meeting

28 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Jamuna Oil Company held its 47th Annual General Meeting

Jamuna Oil Company Limited declared a 120% cash dividend at the 47th Annual General Meeting on Saturday (28 January) on a virtual platform.

Chairman (Secretary) of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of JOCL ABM Azad presided over the AGM, reads a press release.

The meeting approved audited financial statements and other agenda items for the financial year 2021-2022.

General shareholders expressed opinion on the company's audited financial statements and board of directors' report for the financial year ended 30 June 2022 and expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the company.

Chairman ABM Azad gave welcome and closing speech regarding the overall activities and future plans of the company and the managing director of the company Mr. Md Ghiyas Uddin Anchari gave a speech on the company's action plan and answered various questions of the shareholders.

