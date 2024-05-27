Jamuna Group's Nurul Islam Foundation gives scholarship in Kaliakair

Scholarships of Nurul Islam Foundation have been given to meritorious children of employees and officials working in various organisations of Jamuna Group.

The event was organised in the conference hall of the spinning division of Jamuna Group in Safipur of Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Thursday morning. Scholarship checks were handed over to meritorious students at the event.

According to sources, Sumaiya Rozalin Islam, group director of Jamuna Group, introduced this scholarship out of respect for late Chairman Nurul Islam, the visionary of Jamuna Group.

Out of those who applied for the scholarship last March, three were awarded the scholarship. The scholarship recipients are Imrul Kayes son of Manshura Khatun of Production Department of Jamuna Spinning Division, Ratul Mia son of Farooq Ahmed of Electricity Department and Rahat Khan son of Hasi Akhter of Quality Control Department.

Sumaiya Rozalin Islam, one of the respected group directors of Jamuna Group, joined the program as the chief guest through video conference.

Addressing the meritorious students, she said Nurul Islam Foundation will always be by their side. As many factories as Jamuna Group have, those who are doing well are being given grants as scholarships. In this way meritorious people will be honoured every year.

"They will be given good jobs. Jamuna Group's doors will always be open for them. He also urged the scholarship students to get educated in higher education and get good jobs and stay with their parents."

Scholarship winner student Rahat Khan said, "My mother works in a factory. I am very happy to receive the scholarship from Nurul Islam Foundation of Jamuna Group. I want to do something good after getting a good education. Student Imrul Kayes said, I am grateful for receiving the scholarship from Nurul Islam Foundation. With their help I want to continue my studies and do something for the country."

The students were happy to receive the scholarship of Nurul Islam Foundation of Jamuna Group and expressed their gratitude.

Jamuna Group GM (CSR) Shahidul Islam presented the entire program. Safipur Jamuna Spinning Division General Manager (Administration & Human Resources) Liaqat Hossain, CGM (Utility) Kamal, CGM (Production) Ejaz Ahmed Faridi, GM (PLL) Farid Uddin, GM (Maintenance) Nuruzzaman and other officials of the factory were present.