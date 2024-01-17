Jamuna Group will train and rehabilitate CRP patients

In terms of social responsibility, Jamuna Group, the country's largest industrial group, will provide medical assistance to accident victims who are congenitally physically challenged and mentally disabled. Besides, as a future plan, patients will be rehabilitated in various institutions of the group through training after CRP treatment.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between industrial conglomerate Jamuna Group and CRP on medical assistance at the group's headquarters at Jamuna Future Park, South Asia's largest shopping mall, on Monday.

In the presence of Jamuna Group Managing Director (MD) Shamim Islam, Group Director Sumaiya Rosalin Islam, and CRP Executive Director Dr. Mohammad Sohrab Hossain, the MoU was signed.

Jamuna Group Director (HCM Business Operation) was present at this time. Afsar Uddin, Director-Marketing Lukman Bin Arif, GM-Accounts Md. Sarwar Majumder, GM-Group CSR. Shahidul Islam, Hurain Fabrics CMO Abdul Hakim, Manager of CRP. Mahedul Islam and others.

Jamuna Group Managing Director (MD) Shamim Islam said on the occasion that the door of Jamuna Group is always open for social responsibility. Hence, CRP will help in providing the best treatment to accident-injured, congenital, physically and mentally disabled, and disabled people. Besides, as a future plan, after the treatment of CRP, the patients will be rehabilitated in various institutions of the Jamuna Group through training.

Jamuna Group Group Director Sumaiya Rosalin Islam said that Jamuna Group has always been involved in various social activities. In this continuation, Jamuna Group has signed an agreement to work with CRP. We will support people undergoing treatment for CRP in various ways. Also, our future plan is to involve the various institutes of the group by providing training to the CRP treatment recipients in our institutes.

In the signing ceremony, it was informed that in the first phase, Jamuna Group will help the needy and underprivileged people through CRP in the fields of treatment, therapy, rehabilitation, assistive devices and technology, income-generating activities, and education. Besides, Jamuna Group will be a partner in the cooperation and development of the organization by being associated with CRP.

Incidentally, various types of accidents are happening in the country. A large number of people are physically and mentally affected by these accidents every year. Someone is becoming disabled. Many are falling into the arms of death without proper treatment or means. In these cases, CRP is treating and rehabilitating a large number of helpless people by providing good treatment and various medical equipment at a low cost. Various charitable organizations, various government and private organizations, and domestic and international organizations have extended their hands of cooperation.

Through these assistance, CRP conducts treatment and rehabilitation programs for poor, destitute, and indigent patients.