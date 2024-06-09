Jamuna Group celebrates academic excellence, announces Textile University in Habiganj

09 June, 2024, 01:05 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 01:21 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Group, a leading Bangladeshi industrial conglomerate, hosted a reception on Friday to celebrate the achievements of 200 students who secured a GPA-5 in their 2024 SSC examinations.

The ceremony, held at the Jamuna Industrial Park in Habiganj, featured felicitations from the lifestyle brand 'Hur' and announcements of future endeavours by the group, reads a press release.

The event served as a platform to acknowledge the outstanding academic performance of the students.  Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, Member of Parliament for Habiganj-4 Constituency, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He lauded Jamuna Group's contributions to Bangladesh's economic growth and commended their initiative to recognize academic excellence.

The special guest, Shamim Islam, managing director of Jamuna Group, made a significant announcement.  He revealed plans to establish a Textile University in Habiganj. This university, aiming to develop a skilled workforce, aligns with the growing demands of the Bangladeshi textile industry.  The university is envisioned to become a regional landmark for higher education.

Sumaiya Rosalin Islam, director of Jamuna Group and managing director of 'Hur', addressed the gathering as the president.  

She announced the upcoming opening of a new 'Hur' branch in Sylhet, further expanding their brand presence. Additionally, she reiterated 'Hur's dedication to students through special discounts and scholarship programs offered to the children of Jamuna Group employees across all their institutions.

