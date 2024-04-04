Jamuna Electronics offers free motorcycle, refrigerator and other prizes on Eid purchase

Jamuna Electronics & Automobiles is running a "Double Khushi" offer across the country.

Under the offer, by buying Jamuna products, customers can win numerous prizes including Motorcycle, Fridge, TV, AC, and other home appliances.

Besides, the company is also offering up to 30% off.

Customers can avail this special offer by purchasing Jamuna products from all Jamuna plazas, dealer showrooms, retailer shops spread across the country. "Double Khushi Offer" is open for everyone on the occasion of Eid.