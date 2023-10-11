Jamuna Bank's Dhaka South Zone holds Managers' Meeting

11 October, 2023, 05:45 pm
Jamuna Bank's Dhaka South Zone holds Managers' Meeting

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With the aim of improving augmented customer service and expanding banking services while maintaining due diligence, a day-long "Managers' Meeting" of Dhaka South Zone was organised by Jamuna Bank Limited at a Luxurious hotel in Dhaka.

Md Saidul Islam, chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited, graced the occasion as the chief guest, alongside directors of the bank Redwan-ul Karim Ansari, Md Hasan and Independent Director Md Abdur Rahman Sarker as the special guest.

The discussions held during the meeting led to the formulation of significant decisions, intended to enhance transparency and dynamism in the bank's banking activities.

