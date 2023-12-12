Jamuna Bank unveils its new logo

Corporates

Press Release
12 December, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 11:59 am

Jamuna Bank unveils its new logo

Press Release
12 December, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 11:59 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In line with the ever-changing world, Jamuna Bank is constantly moving forward with the trust and confidence of its customers.

A new chapter has begun with the unveiling of a fresh logo, with a promise of more advanced and smart banking solutions, marked by prosperity and innovation. Welcome to the new era of banking.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank, Md. Saidul Islam along with all the Directors of the bank unveiled this new logo in a grand ceremony at Sheraton, Dhaka. Jamuna Banks' Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed along with executives and senior officials were also present at this memorable event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Infographic: TBS

The future of telehealth in a post-pandemic world

4h | Panorama
About 100,000 attendees — nearly three times the number who attended COP26 in Glasgow two years ago — are milling through the venue. PHOTO: REUTERS

COP28 is turning into a trade show. And that's not a bad thing

4h | Panorama
How Democracies Die: The tragic paradox of the electoral route to authoritarianism

How Democracies Die: The tragic paradox of the electoral route to authoritarianism

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

12bn dollars of exports did not back: BB

12bn dollars of exports did not back: BB

1h | TBS Economy
Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

17h | TBS SPORTS
How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

15h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

14h | TBS Economy