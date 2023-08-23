Jamuna Bank signs agreement with Kolkata's Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals

A Signing Agreement Ceremony was signed between Jamuna Bank and Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals, Kolkata, at the bank's head office recently.

Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed and Rana Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Hospitals (Eastern Region) signed the agreement.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director of the bank A. K. M. Atiqur Rahman, Head of Corporate Md. Shahidul Islam, Head of Treasury Md. Mehedi Hasan, Head of Credit Administration Md. Mukhlesur Rahman, Head of HR Abul Faisal Mannan, Head of Card Adnan Mahmud Ashraf-Uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Representative of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Limited, M.M. Masumuzzaman, Senior Marketing Manager Srijib Ghosh and senior officials of both organisations attended the event.

Card holders of Jamuna Bank can enjoy up-to 30% discounts at Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals Limited, Kolkata, including pick and drop at airport, and ambulance services under this agreement