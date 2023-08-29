Jamuna Bank receives sustainability rating award

Jamuna Bank has been awarded as one of the top seven banks in Sustainability Rating Recognition 2022.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO received the award from Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank at an award ceremony at the central bank office.

The rating has been conducted on the bank's performance in total 89 criteria broadly encompassing sustainable finance indicators, CSR activities, green refinance, core banking sustainability and banking services coverage components.

Jamuna Bank has been creating opportunities for individuals and businesses; and contributing to the society through various initiatives, including the growth of green and sustainable finance, in-house green practices, and a variety of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, such as education, health and well-being, environmental management, sports & culture, disaster management, etc.

The bank takes a long-term, integrated approach to conducting business by incorporating environmental, social and governance considerations into all of our operations.