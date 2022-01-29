Jamuna Bank receives Best CSR Bank 2021 Award

In recognition of Corporate Social Responsibility, Jamuna Bank Foundation and Jamuna Bank Executive Committee Chairman Nur Mohammed has recently received the prestigious Best CSR Bank 2021 award in The Annual Global Economics Awards 2021.



The programme was organised by UK based "The Global Economics" in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, reads a press release.



Nur Mohammed said, "This award motivates us to continue to be the helping hand we are now, as well as to thrive".



Jamuna Bank Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed was also present at the award ceremony.



