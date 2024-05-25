Jamuna Bank receives award for best 'Climate Focused Banks'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank has been awarded as one of the Best Climate Focus Banks & Financial Institutions in Bangladesh at the 24th National Renewable Energy Conference and Green Expo 2024.

It was organised by University of Dhaka and Greentech Foundation. Md. Prashant Samir, Head of Credit Risk Management Division accepted the award on behalf of Jamuna Bank.

DU's Institute of Energy and GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh jointly organised the two-day conference, titled, "Investing in Renewables: Fuelling the Climate Revolution". In the opening ceremony, Honorable Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud MP spoke as the chief guest and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal presided over the program.

Jamuna Bank

