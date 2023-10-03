Jamuna Bank received the award of 'Sustainability Rating-2022'

Md. Abdus Salam, additional managing director of Jamuna Bank Limited and Chairman of the Bank's Sustainable Finance Committee, received the award of "Sustainability Rating - 2022" at the closing ceremony of the day-long conference titled "Sustainable Banking and Finance" organized by Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management(BIBM), reads a press release.

At the conference, Sharifa Khan, the Secretary of the Economic Relations Department, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest and handed over the crest and Fazle Kabir, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Faculty of BIBM, attended the program as the special guest.

The program was presided over by the Director General of BIBM, Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman.