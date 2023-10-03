Jamuna Bank received the award of 'Sustainability Rating-2022'

Corporates

Press Release
03 October, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 02:14 pm

Jamuna Bank received the award of 'Sustainability Rating-2022'

Press Release
03 October, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 02:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md. Abdus Salam, additional managing director of Jamuna Bank Limited and Chairman of the Bank's Sustainable Finance Committee, received the award of "Sustainability Rating - 2022" at the closing ceremony of the day-long conference titled "Sustainable Banking and Finance" organized by Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management(BIBM), reads a press release. 

At the conference, Sharifa Khan, the Secretary of the Economic Relations Department, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest and handed over the crest and Fazle Kabir, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Faculty of BIBM, attended the program as the special guest. 

The program was presided over by the Director General of BIBM, Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

3h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

3h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

8h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

1h | Corporate Talks
How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

3h | TBS SPORTS
How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

4h | TBS Stories
Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

6h | TBS Economy