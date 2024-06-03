Jamuna Bank PLC steps into 24 years

Corporates

Press Release
03 June, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:06 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank PLC steps into 24 years

Press Release
03 June, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:06 pm
Jamuna Bank PLC steps into 24 years

Jamuna Bank PLC steps into its 24th year, celebrating its commitment to modern and innovative banking services, risk-free investments, and economic stability. 

The anniversary was marked today with a grand ceremony at the bank's corporate office, reads a press release.

On this occasion, Chairman Md Saidul Islam, along with the Board of Directors, were present. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event was presided over by Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, with senior officials and staff attending both in person and online. 

The chairman expressed his gratitude to all customers, stakeholders, and well-wishers for their ongoing support.
 

Jamuna Bank PLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

14h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

11h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

1h | Videos
India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

46m | Videos
Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

1h | Videos
What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

3h | Videos