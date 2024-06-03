Jamuna Bank PLC steps into 24 years

Jamuna Bank PLC steps into its 24th year, celebrating its commitment to modern and innovative banking services, risk-free investments, and economic stability.

The anniversary was marked today with a grand ceremony at the bank's corporate office, reads a press release.

On this occasion, Chairman Md Saidul Islam, along with the Board of Directors, were present.

The event was presided over by Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, with senior officials and staff attending both in person and online.

The chairman expressed his gratitude to all customers, stakeholders, and well-wishers for their ongoing support.

