Jamuna Bank PLC organises BAMLCO Conference-2023

04 November, 2023, 06:55 pm
Jamuna Bank PLC organised the Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (BAMLCO) Conference-2023 on "Effective Compliance of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing Risk". 

The bank's Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Prevention Division (ML&TFPD) organised the event at the head office on Saturday (4 October). 

BAMLCOs from all branches of the bank participated in the conference. Md Masud Biswas, Head of BFIU, was present as the chief guest at the conference. 

Managing Director (Acting) Md Abdus Salam and DMD & CAMLCO AKM Atiqur of Jamuna Bank PLC were also present in the programme. 

Kamal Hossain, Additional Director, Mohammad Omar Sharif, Joint Director and Khandakar Ashif Rabbani, Joint Director from BFIU Rahman and Sajia Afrin Atique, Deputy CAMLCO of Jamuna Bank PLC conducted different sessions at the conference.

