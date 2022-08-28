Jamuna Bank organises medical camp at Sujanagar, Pabna

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 05:56 pm

Jamuna Bank organises medical camp at Sujanagar, Pabna

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank has organised a medical camp at Sujanagar, Pabna recently.

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, free eye, gynaecology, diabetes, dental, paediatrics, orthopedic and general medical services were provided to poor and underprivileged people, said a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the programme.

Shahinuzzaman Shahin, chairman, Sujanagar Upazila Parishad, Md Rezaul Haque, chairman, Bera Upazila Parishad, Professor Dr Naid Md Shamsul Huda, ex-principal, Government Edward College, Pabna were present as special guests.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

High officials from the head office, employees from the nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present in the programme.

In the medical camp, 4,751 patients were given free treatment and medicine, and 337 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

