Jamuna Bank organises medical camp in Feni

Corporates

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 11:32 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Foundation recently organised a medical camp in Feni's Char-Chandia Union. 

Under the initiative, free eye, gynaecology, diabetes, dental, paediatrics, orthopaedic and general medical services were provided to poor and underprivileged people.

In the medical camp, some 3,641 patients were given free treatment and medicine and 317 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery, reads a press release. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present in the camp as the chief guest.

LGED's Project Director Engineer Aminur Rashid Chowdhury and local UP Chairman Md Mosharof Hossain were present as special guests.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the program.

