Jamuna Bank organises event to raise awareness about financial literacy among expatriate wage earners

Jamuna Bank Limited organised a programme as per the directives of the Financial Inclusion Department of the Bangladesh Bank to raise awareness about financial literacy among expatriate wage earners, said a press release.

The programme was held recently at the international departure lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport where expatriates were encouraged to save and remit their hard-earned money in legal channels, including rules and facilities for opening bank accounts.

Besides, it was informed that if their money is sent through legitimate channels, it can contribute to the country's economy.

T-shirts, polo shirts and caps were distributed as gifts along with tea to the overseas wage earners on behalf of Jamuna Bank.