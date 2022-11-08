Jamuna Bank opens Chitalmari sub-branch in Bagerhat 

With the conviction of Up-to-Date Modern Banking services, Jamuna Bank inaugurated its Chitalmari sub-branch under Gopalgonj Branch at Bagerhat district.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the Chief Guest in the programme, said a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

Local Representatives, High officials from head office, employees from nearest branches, lots of customers and other local dignitaries were also present.

