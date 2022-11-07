Jamuna Bank opens 2 sub branches at Chuadanga 

Jamuna Bank inaugurated its Chuadanga and Karpasdanga sub branches at Chuadanga with the aim of up-to-date modern banking services.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the opening programmes, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programmes.

Local representatives, high officials from head office, employees from nearest branches, customers and other local dignitaries were also present at the programmes.

Besides, Jamuna Bank Foundation is going to organise 15-day long free "Plastic Surgery Camp" from 20 November this year.

Interested patients can register their name through their nearest branches or sub branches of Jamuna Bank.

