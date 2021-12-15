Jamuna Bank opens 152nd branch in Jhenaidah

Corporates

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 04:49 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank opens 152nd branch in Jhenaidah

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 04:49 pm
Jamuna Bank opens 152nd branch in Jhenaidah

Jamuna Bank Limited has inaugurated its 152nd branch at Jhenaidah's Agnibina road.

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and also the chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation, was present as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. 

The programme was presided over by Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Limited, read a press release.  

Branch managers of Jamuna Bank from southern region, officials of the head office, local dignitaries and a large number of general public were present at the programme. 

Speaking as the chief guest, Nur Mohammed said that within next one month, Jamuna Bank will be able to achieve customer satisfaction in this region with maximum customer facility and anyone can transact on Islamic Sharia basis since every branch of the bank has Islamic wing.
 

Jamuna Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

8h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

1h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

1h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

1h | Videos
How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak