Jamuna Bank opens 152nd branch in Jhenaidah

Jamuna Bank Limited has inaugurated its 152nd branch at Jhenaidah's Agnibina road.

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and also the chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation, was present as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

The programme was presided over by Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Limited, read a press release.

Branch managers of Jamuna Bank from southern region, officials of the head office, local dignitaries and a large number of general public were present at the programme.

Speaking as the chief guest, Nur Mohammed said that within next one month, Jamuna Bank will be able to achieve customer satisfaction in this region with maximum customer facility and anyone can transact on Islamic Sharia basis since every branch of the bank has Islamic wing.

