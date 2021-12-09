Jamuna Bank opens 150th branch at Kazirhat of Shariatpur

Jamuna Bank Limited has inaugurated the 150th branch at Kazirhat with the conviction of epoch-making modern banking services in Shariatpur.

Alhaj Nur Mohammed, chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation, inaugurated the branch as chief guest on Thursday.

The event was presided over by Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Limited. Branch managers of various branches from the southern part of country and capital Dhaka, divisional heads and officers of the head office, local business representatives, and dignitaries were present at the programme.

Speaking as chief guest, Nur Mohammed said, "Jamuna Bank will open new business doors for traders of Kazirhat by providing maximum banking facilities to its clients".

