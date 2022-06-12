Jamuna Bank Ltd to be involved in managing Padma Bridge toll

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 10:55 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Limited will be involved in managing the toll of Padma Bridge, the largest communications infrastructure in Bangladesh. 

An agreement in this regard has been signed between Bangladesh Bridge Authority and Jamuna Bank Limited, reads a press release. 

The signing ceremony was attended by Md Monjur Hossain, secretary, Bridges Department and executive director, Bangladesh Bridge Authority and Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, chairman, Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation. 

The agreement was signed by Altaf Hossain Sheikh, joint secretary (Finance and Accounts) of Bangladesh Bridge Authority and Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Limited. Senior officials of both the organisations were also present on the occasion.
 

