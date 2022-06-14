Jamuna Bank Limited holds 21st Annual General Meeting

Corporates

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 09:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Jamuna Bank Limited held its "21st Annual General Meeting" of the shareholders on Tuesday (June 14) and approved 17.50% cash dividend for the year 2021.

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, chairman of the Board of Directors of Jamuna Bank Ltd. and Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation presided over the meeting at RAOWA Convention Hall, Mohakhali, Dhaka, said a press release.

Directors of Jamuna Bank Limited Engr AKM Mosharraf Hussain, Engr Md Atiqur Rahman, Md Belal Hossain, Kanutosh Majumder and other directors attended the meeting.

Md Humayun Kabir Khan, chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, representatives of External Auditor, Independent Scrutiniser and a large number of shareholders were also present in the meeting.

