Jamuna Bank installs currency exchange booth at Shahjalal Int’l Airport

Corporates

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 09:35 pm

Jamuna Bank Limited has inaugurated a Foreign Currency Exchange Booth at International Arrival Concourse Hall of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed inaugurated the booth.

The chairman, of Jamuna Bank Capital Management Limited Md. Sirajul Islam Varosa, and the director, Md. Ismail Hossain Siraji, were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The bank's deputy managing directors, Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Md. Abdus Salam, Md. Atiqur Rahman, Noor Mohammed, Fazle Quayum, and senior officials of the head office were also present.

