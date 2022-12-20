Jamuna Bank inaugurates Vanga branch

20 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Jamuna Bank inaugurates Vanga branch

Jamuna Bank has inaugurated its Vanga branch in Faridpur. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation Nur Mohammed inaugurated the branch as the Chief Guest at the programme recently, said a press release. 

The programme was presided over by the Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed. Also, local public representatives, dignitaries and a large number of customers were present in the programme along with the head office officials and the branch manager of the said branch. 

The bank's chairman Nur Mohammed expressed his determination to improve the service quality of the bank and make the economic activities more dynamic.
 

