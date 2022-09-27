Jamuna Bank inaugurates sub-branches at Madaripur, Rajbari

Photo: PR

Jamuna Bank Ltd (JBL) has recently inaugurated the Bhurghata sub-branch under Madaripur SME/Krishi Branch and Jamalpur Bazar sub-branch under Faridpur Branch at Rajbari.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the ceremony.

High officials from JBL's head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present at the programme.

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed expressed his vision to incorporate unbanked people to banking service and to provide excellent service for the clients alongside making the economic activities more dynamic.