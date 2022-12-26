Jamuna Bank inaugurates Pirganj sub branch

Jamuna Bank Limited inaugurated its Pirganj sub branch at Thakurgaon with the assurance of modern banking services.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the programme, reads a press release.

Director of the bank Md Sirajul Islam Varosha inaugurated the programme. Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. The representatives of the local merchant association were also present.

