Jamuna Bank inaugurates new data centre

Corporates

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 05:06 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Recently, Jamuna Bank Ltd has inaugurated the TIA-942 Standard Tier-3 data centre to provide better services to its customers.

The data centre was inaugurated by the bank's Chairman Gazi Golam Ashria at Jamuna Bank's corporate office in Gulshan, read a press release.

After inauguration, Gazi Golam Ashria said, "We have set up a world class data centre in our corporate office and this will keep the customer's information secure".

In addition, Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed said, "The data centre was set up using the best technology and it is now the most advanced of all the banks in the country".

Directors of Jamuna Bank Gazi Golam Murtoza, Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, Md Redwan-ul Karim Ansari, Md Saidul Islam and Managing Director of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed along with other senior officials of the bank were also present at the inauguration programme.

Jamuna Bank Limited / data centre

