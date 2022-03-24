Jamuna Bank inaugurates Nageshwari sub branch

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 08:13 pm

Jamuna Bank inaugurates Nageshwari sub branch

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 08:13 pm
Jamuna Bank inaugurates Nageshwari sub branch

The "Nageshwari" sub branch of Jamuna Bank Limited was inaugurated at Kurigram with the conviction of up-to-date modern banking services. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest at the programme, read a press release. 

Directors of the bank Md Sirajul Islam Varosha and Kanutosh Majumder were present as special guests. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. 

High officials from head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present. 

Earlier, some 4,000 patients were provided free eye, gynecology, diabetes, pediatrics and general medical services at Kaunia in

Rangpur with the funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation and about 350 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.
 

