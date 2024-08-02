Jamuna Bank inaugurates its 111th 'Masabo Sub-Branch' at Narayanganj

Corporates

Press Release
02 August, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 10:27 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank inaugurates its 111th 'Masabo Sub-Branch' at Narayanganj

Press Release
02 August, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 10:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

JamunaBank PLC inaugurated its 111th sub-branch 'Masabo Sub-Branch' at Narayanganj affirming its commitment to delivering efficient and modern banking services to the community.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of the Member of the Parliament of Narayanganj-01 constituency and the Standing Committee Chairman of the Ministry of Textile & Jute Golam Dastagir Gazi, Birprotik, MP, who attended as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Managing Director and CEO of Jamuna Bank PLC Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The occasion was attended by senior officials from the bank's head office, branch managers from nearby branches, local representatives, and a large number of esteemed customers and dignitaries.

Jamuna Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

17h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos