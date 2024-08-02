Jamuna Bank inaugurates its 111th 'Masabo Sub-Branch' at Narayanganj

JamunaBank PLC inaugurated its 111th sub-branch 'Masabo Sub-Branch' at Narayanganj affirming its commitment to delivering efficient and modern banking services to the community.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of the Member of the Parliament of Narayanganj-01 constituency and the Standing Committee Chairman of the Ministry of Textile & Jute Golam Dastagir Gazi, Birprotik, MP, who attended as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of Jamuna Bank PLC Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

The occasion was attended by senior officials from the bank's head office, branch managers from nearby branches, local representatives, and a large number of esteemed customers and dignitaries.