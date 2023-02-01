Jamuna Bank inaugurates CRM at Gulshan head office

Jamuna Bank Ltd inaugurated a CRM (Cash Recycling Machine) on Wednesday at its head office premises of Gulshan with the facility of depositing and withdrawing money 24 hours.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the CRM, reads a press release.

The bank's Independent Director Humayun Kabir Khan, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director, senior officers including all Heads of Departments of the bank were present at the event.