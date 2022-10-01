Jamuna Bank inaugurates Barabo Bazar sub-branch at Narayanganj

Barabo Bazar sub-branch of Jamuna Bank was inaugurated at Narayangonj with the conviction of state of art banking services Saturday.

Minister of Textiles and Jute Ministry Golam Dastagir Gazi MP was present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, said a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Nur Mohammed, was present as a special guest.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

The independent director of the bank, Md Humayun Kabir Khan, other higher officials from head office, employees from the nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present at the event.

Nur Mohammed expressed his vision to incorporate unbanked people into banking service and to provide excellent service for the clients alongside making the economic activities more dynamic.