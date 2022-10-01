Jamuna Bank inaugurates Barabo Bazar sub-branch at Narayanganj

Corporates

01 October, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 04:11 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank inaugurates Barabo Bazar sub-branch at Narayanganj

01 October, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 04:11 pm
Jamuna Bank inaugurates Barabo Bazar sub-branch at Narayanganj

Barabo Bazar sub-branch of Jamuna Bank was inaugurated at Narayangonj with the conviction of state of art banking services Saturday.

Minister of Textiles and Jute Ministry Golam Dastagir Gazi MP was present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, said a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Nur Mohammed, was present as a special guest.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

The independent director of the bank, Md Humayun Kabir Khan, other higher officials from head office, employees from the nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present at the event.

Nur Mohammed expressed his vision to incorporate unbanked people into banking service and to provide excellent service for the clients alongside making the economic activities more dynamic.

Jamuna Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

4h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

7h | Food
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

7h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

18h | Videos
World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

21h | Videos
Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

1d | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 