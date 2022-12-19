Jamuna Bank inaugurates Banasree Branch

With the conviction of modern and up to date banking services, Jamuna Bank Limited inaugurated a new branch at Banasree in Rampura, Dhaka.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed inaugurated the branch as the chief guest at the programme, reads a press release.

Bank's director Kanutosh Majumder and independent director Md Humayun Kabir Khan were special guests.

The programme was presided over by the managing director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed.

Local public representatives, dignitaries and a large number of customers were present in the programme along with the head office officials and the branch manager of the new branch.

