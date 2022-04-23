Jamuna Bank inaugurates "Anindya Majumder Call Center"

Jamuna Bank has inaugurated its Customer Experience Center called "Anindya Majumder Call Center" at MHB Bhaban in Dhaka.

The Chairman of the Bank, Gazi Golam Ashria inaugurated the call center.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Director of the Bank, Kanutosh Majumder and Managing Director & CEO, Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed were also present at the program.

Through this new call center, Jamuna Bank Limited will be able to provide more up-to-date services to its customers.

It will provide customer service queries, debit card and credit card services, mobile banking services, agent banking services and other services. The call center was named after the Late Director Anindya Majumder.