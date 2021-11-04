Jamuna Bank to host disaster recovery site and infrastructure with Felicity IDC

Jamuna Bank will host their disaster recovery site and infrastructure with Felicity IDC at their International Standard, Carrier Neutral, TIER – III Data Centre at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City on colocation basis.

An agreement was signed between Jamuna Bank Limited and Felicity IDC on 4 November.

Managing Director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of Felicity IDC Moynul Haque Siddiqui, and Chief Executive Officer Fuad Enayet were present at the signing ceremony.

Jamuna Bank Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Fazle Quayum and A.K.M. Atiqur Rahman, Head of ICT Division Syeed Zahid Hossain, DGM of Felicity IDC Feroz Ahmed and senior officials from both organizations were also present in the ceremony.