Jamuna Bank holds Zonal Business Development Meeting at Rajshahi

Corporates

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 08:45 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank holds Zonal Business Development Meeting at Rajshahi

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Jamuna Bank holds Zonal Business Development Meeting at Rajshahi

To ensure augmented customer service and to expand banking services with due diligence Jamuna Bank organised two-day long zonal business development meetings with local eminent businessmen, lawyers and branch managers at Rajshahi.

Nur Mohammed, Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, was present as the Chief Guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

Directors of the bank Kanutosh Majumder, Md Belal Hossain and Md Ismail Hossain Siraji were present as special guests.

During the discussion, some important decisions were taken to bring transparency and dynamism to the banking activities.

Jamuna Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Courtesy

Beat the heat with smart workwear

6h | Mode
A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

10h | Panorama
34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

10h | Panorama
A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

8m | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

53m | Videos
Common people suffer because of self-proclaimed VIPs

Common people suffer because of self-proclaimed VIPs

1h | Videos
Tagore’s 161st birthday today

Tagore’s 161st birthday today

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years