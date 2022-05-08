Jamuna Bank holds Zonal Business Development Meeting at Rajshahi

To ensure augmented customer service and to expand banking services with due diligence Jamuna Bank organised two-day long zonal business development meetings with local eminent businessmen, lawyers and branch managers at Rajshahi.

Nur Mohammed, Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, was present as the Chief Guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

Directors of the bank Kanutosh Majumder, Md Belal Hossain and Md Ismail Hossain Siraji were present as special guests.

During the discussion, some important decisions were taken to bring transparency and dynamism to the banking activities.