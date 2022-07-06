Jamuna Bank holds workshop on effective compliance of money laundering and terrorist financing risk

Corporates

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:57 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank holds workshop on effective compliance of money laundering and terrorist financing risk

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Limited recently organised a workshop titled "Effective Compliance of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risk" at the bank's training academy.

The workshop was attended by top level officials of 10 model branches of the bank, reads a press release. 

Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, additional director of BFIU and Md Ashraful Alam, deputy director of BFIU conducted various important sessions of the training workshop. 

The day-long training workshop was inaugurated by Md Abdus Salam, managing director (CC) of Jamuna Bank Ltd. 

AKM Atiqur Rahman, camlco and deputy managing director of Jamuna Bank; Md Manjurul Ahsan Shah, deputy camlco and senior vice president; Abul Faisal Mannan, senior assistant vice president and head of human resources division and Sajia Afrin Atique, senior assistant vice president and head of money laundering and terrorism financing prevention department also attended the workshop.
 

Jamuna Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

7h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

24m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

5h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

5h | Videos
Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’