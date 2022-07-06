Jamuna Bank holds workshop on effective compliance of money laundering and terrorist financing risk

Jamuna Bank Limited recently organised a workshop titled "Effective Compliance of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risk" at the bank's training academy.

The workshop was attended by top level officials of 10 model branches of the bank, reads a press release.

Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, additional director of BFIU and Md Ashraful Alam, deputy director of BFIU conducted various important sessions of the training workshop.

The day-long training workshop was inaugurated by Md Abdus Salam, managing director (CC) of Jamuna Bank Ltd.

AKM Atiqur Rahman, camlco and deputy managing director of Jamuna Bank; Md Manjurul Ahsan Shah, deputy camlco and senior vice president; Abul Faisal Mannan, senior assistant vice president and head of human resources division and Sajia Afrin Atique, senior assistant vice president and head of money laundering and terrorism financing prevention department also attended the workshop.

