Jamuna Bank holds Chattogram Zone Half Yearly Business Conference 2022

Jamuna Bank Limited has recently organised Chattogram Zone Half Yearly Business Conference 2022.

In this conference, management of Jamuna Bank Ltd exchanged their views with new customers, parallel lawyers and officers of 30 branches of that zone regarding business and growth, reads a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the conference. Special guests were Bank Directors Md Redwan-ul Karim Ansari, Md Saidul Islam and Independent Director Md Humayun Kabir Khan.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the Conference.

After the discussion, some important decisions regarding the business management of the bank were taken.