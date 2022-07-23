Jamuna Bank holds Chattogram Zone Half Yearly Business Conference 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 07:29 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank holds Chattogram Zone Half Yearly Business Conference 2022

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 07:29 pm

Jamuna Bank Limited has recently organised Chattogram Zone Half Yearly Business Conference 2022. 

In this conference, management of Jamuna Bank Ltd exchanged their views with new customers, parallel lawyers and officers of 30 branches of that zone regarding business and growth, reads a press release. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the conference. Special guests were Bank Directors Md Redwan-ul Karim Ansari, Md Saidul Islam and Independent Director Md Humayun Kabir Khan. 

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the Conference. 

After the discussion, some important decisions regarding the business management of the bank were taken.

Jamuna Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

5h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

1h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

3h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

4h | Videos
What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group