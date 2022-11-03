Jamuna Bank holds business conference in Rangpur

Corporates

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 05:48 pm

Jamuna Bank holds business conference in Rangpur

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 05:48 pm
Jamuna Bank holds business conference in Rangpur

A day-long zonal business conference was held with the branch managers, eminent businessmen and lawyers of Rangpur Region and adjoining branches of Jamuna Bank for the purpose of customer satisfaction and expansion of banking activities. 

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, was present as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Director of Jamuna Bank Limited Md Sirajul Islam Varosa was present as special guest. 

The meeting was presided over by the Managing Director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Limited Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed. 

Branch managers along with all employees of various branches of Rangpur region, senior officials of head office, local prominent businessmen and lawyers were also present at the programme. 

At the end of the discussion, a few important decisions regarding business management of the bank were taken and it was urged to implement them expeditiously.
 

