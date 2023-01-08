Jamuna Bank holds annual business conference-2023

Jamuna Bank Limited held its Annual Business Conference-2023 at a resort in Gazipur.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the conference, reads a press release.

Directors of the bank Kanutosh Majumder, Sirajul Islam Varosha, Independent Directors Humayun Kabir Khan and M Murshidul Huq Khan were present as special guests.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

Also present were the bank's higher officials, divisional heads and all branch managers.

In the conference, Chairman Award-2022 was given to several branches and divisions of the bank for achieving business growth in the year 2022 and some important issues related to the development and business of the bank were decided.