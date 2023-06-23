Jamuna Bank holds 22nd annual general meeting

The 22nd Annual General Meeting of Jamuna Bank Ltd was held virtually on 21 June, at 11:00am at the Corporate Head Office of the bank.

Md. Saidul Islam, chairmann of the Board of Directors of the bank presided over the meeting. All other directors, Independent directors, managing director and CEO, Company Secretary and notable shareholders were also present in the meeting.

Shareholders approved 17.5% cash and 8.5% stock dividend in the AGM for the year 2022. Shareholders also approved Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2022 in the AGM and expressed their views on the activities of the bank and made recommendations on various issues.