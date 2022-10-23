Jamuna Bank Foundation sets up free medical camp in Rangpur

Jamuna Bank Foundation has conducted a daylong free medical camp for people who are deprived of medical facilities at Haragach Madamudan High School of Kaunia Upazila, Rangpur.

Medical facilities for eye, gynaecology, diabetes, paediatrics, dental, orthopaedics and general medical services were provided to the patients at the camp recently, said a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest at the medical camp event.

Jamuna Bank Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahammed presided over the event.

Md. Sirajul Islam Varosa, director of the bank, was present as the inaugurator.

Also present were the senior officials of the bank's head office and employees of the nearby branches of Jamuna Bank, local dignitaries and a large number of people expecting medical services.

About 4,045 patients were treated in the medical camp along with free medicines and 492 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

On the same day, three sub-branches of Jamuna Bank Limited were also inaugurated at different places in Rangpur division.